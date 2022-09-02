VersaBank (VBNK) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 6th

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from VersaBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
VersaBank Stock Down 0.7 %
VersaBank stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. VersaBank has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 million and a P/E ratio of 10.99.
VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). VersaBank had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million.
About VersaBank
VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides various banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.
