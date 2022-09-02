Verso Trading Down 14.5% This Week (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. In the last week, Verso has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. One Verso coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso has a total market cap of $331,661.87 and approximately $20,201.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.45 or 0.01312232 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005000 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00827669 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015627 BTC.
About Verso
Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance.
Verso Coin Trading
