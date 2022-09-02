Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $10.59 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000800 BTC on popular exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $10.59 million and approximately $139,131.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,384.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,642.53 or 0.08057677 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00026524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00165158 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00294495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.57 or 0.00753347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.93 or 0.00583429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001114 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 64,922,110 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

