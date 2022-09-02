Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vertex from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.21.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Price Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $12.64 on Thursday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $22.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.55, a PEG ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $119.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,109,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 150,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $1,698,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,511,420 shares in the company, valued at $17,109,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Butler sold 34,968 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $338,490.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $399,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,261,253 shares of company stock worth $39,657,592. 46.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 52.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 4,560.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the second quarter valued at about $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex

(Get Rating)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.