VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.39 Million

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001315 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $18.39 million and $19,747.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 80.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.37 or 0.01522364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00830690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015747 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 70,182,637 coins. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io.

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

