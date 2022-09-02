Viberate (VIB) Tops One Day Volume of $863,672.00

Viberate (VIB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $3.70 million and $863,672.00 worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,635,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com.

Buying and Selling Viberate

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

