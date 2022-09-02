Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vicinity Centres (OTCMKTS:CNRAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,600 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 1,251,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,801.5 days.

Vicinity Centres Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CNRAF opened at $1.35 on Friday. Vicinity Centres has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vicinity Centres from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Vicinity Centres

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups. With a fully integrated asset management platform, and $24 billion in retail assets under management across 63 shopping centres, it is the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. Vicinity has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 60 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 31 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 28 of which are co-owned by the Group.

