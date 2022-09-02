Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Senior Officer Marty Rendall Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Marty Rendall purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.78 per share, with a total value of C$15,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 226,667 shares in the company, valued at C$1,763,469.26.

Victoria Gold Trading Down 1.5 %

VIT stock opened at C$8.30 on Friday. Victoria Gold Corp has a 1-year low of C$5.55 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.30.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

