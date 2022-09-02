Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Victoria Gold from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Shares of VGCX stock opened at 7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of 9.62 and a 200-day moving average of 13.15. The company has a market cap of $469.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Victoria Gold has a one year low of 7.31 and a one year high of 19.90.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

