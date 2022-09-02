VideoCoin (VID) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One VideoCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000508 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 39.6% against the US dollar. VideoCoin has a total market cap of $31.57 million and $287,320.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Ã†ternity (AE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Dash Diamond (DASHD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vivid Labs (VID) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pollen Coin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000837 BTC.

CheeseFry (CHEESE) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Cheese (CHEESE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,142,314 coins. The official website for VideoCoin is www.videocoin.io. VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin.

VideoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

