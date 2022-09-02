VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One VIDT Datalink coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. VIDT Datalink has a total market cap of $13.86 million and approximately $5.95 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDT Datalink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,932.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004361 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00131353 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00034380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00086046 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDT Datalink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIDT Datalink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDT Datalink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.