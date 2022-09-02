Vidulum Market Cap Hits $602,594.56 (VDL)

Vidulum (VDL) traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, Vidulum has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0353 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $602,594.56 and approximately $3,636.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00059908 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 402.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 17,071,231 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

