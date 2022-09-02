VIDY Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (VIDY) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $96,718.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIDY has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIDY alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,927.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002567 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00131526 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00034610 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00086225 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VIDY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIDY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIDY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.