VIDY (VIDY) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

VIDY (VIDY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. VIDY has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $170,429.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VIDY has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VIDY

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

