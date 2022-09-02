Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €114.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) received a €114.00 ($116.33) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €113.00 ($115.31) price target on Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($126.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €113.00 ($115.31) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday.

Vinci Price Performance

Shares of EPA DG opened at €91.71 ($93.58) on Wednesday. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($70.96) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($90.61). The business’s 50 day moving average is €89.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €91.09.

Vinci Company Profile

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

