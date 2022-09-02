Virtue Poker (VPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,332.00

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Virtue Poker has a market cap of $840,592.48 and approximately $5,332.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Virtue Poker has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Virtue Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.01230456 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828517 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.
Virtue Poker Profile
Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here.
