Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.25

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.25 and traded as high as $34.09. Vishay Precision Group shares last traded at $33.74, with a volume of 30,692 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $460.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Precision Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins bought 6,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $233,134.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 320,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,303,752.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 317,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after acquiring an additional 77,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after acquiring an additional 129,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

