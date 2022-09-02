VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $5.90 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.20.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $5.28 on Thursday. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.15 million, a PE ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($2.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($2.22). VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VNET Group will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 440.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in VNET Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in VNET Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,927 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in VNET Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in VNET Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.32% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

