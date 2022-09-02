VNX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $593.00 (VNXLU)

VNX (VNXLU) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0187 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VNX has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. VNX has a total market capitalization of $525,302.62 and $593.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,097.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002545 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00034486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00085651 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

