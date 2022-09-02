Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives GBX 154.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 154.50 ($1.87).

A number of research firms have commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 225 ($2.72) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Margherita D. Valle sold 299,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.53), for a total transaction of £380,174.50 ($459,369.86).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

About Vodafone Group Public

LON VOD opened at GBX 112.18 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 123.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.61. The firm has a market cap of £31.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,874.33. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.