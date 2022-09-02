Vox.Finance (VOX) Market Cap Reaches $146,480.75

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Vox.Finance has a market cap of $146,480.75 and $844.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Vox.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.66 or 0.00008330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $245.83 or 0.01230456 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001655 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002264 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00828517 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015823 BTC.
Vox.Finance Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 126,493 coins and its circulating supply is 88,012 coins. Vox.Finance’s official website is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.
Buying and Selling Vox.Finance
Receive News & Updates for Vox.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vox.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.