VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTEX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VTEX from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get VTEX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VTEX

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 2,701.2% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of VTEX by 41.0% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the fourth quarter valued at $37,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in VTEX by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,573,000 after buying an additional 1,468,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in VTEX during the first quarter worth about $8,747,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX Stock Performance

VTEX Company Profile

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.91 million and a P/E ratio of -10.28. VTEX has a 12 month low of $2.66 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.