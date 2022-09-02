Wanchain Trading Up 3% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000996 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.36 million and approximately $997,294.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00094484 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00020826 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00260158 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00022595 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.