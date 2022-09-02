WanSwap (WASP) Price Down 8.5% This Week

WanSwap (WASP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One WanSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WanSwap has a total market capitalization of $783,971.97 and $16,041.00 worth of WanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WanSwap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WanSwap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.73 or 0.01502636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00827199 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015749 BTC.

WanSwap Profile

WanSwap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,028,523 coins. WanSwap’s official Twitter account is @wanswap.

WanSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WanSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.