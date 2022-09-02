Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $164.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.86.

Several research firms have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $170.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Management

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.