Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Acquired by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.00.

Waters stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $332.73 and its 200-day moving average is $323.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

