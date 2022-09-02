Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stake Decreased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 507,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 40,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of Waterstone Financial worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $298,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 22,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in Waterstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $398,000. Dean Capital Management raised its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 90,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waterstone Financial by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,887 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Waterstone Financial Stock Performance

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $390.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.45. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Waterstone Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.