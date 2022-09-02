Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.97

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.97 and traded as low as $17.15. Waterstone Financial shares last traded at $17.28, with a volume of 45,394 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $390.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Waterstone Financial ( NASDAQ:WSBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 41.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 110.5% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 26,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 142,007 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 98,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 11.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 199,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

