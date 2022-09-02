Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Watsco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Watsco by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Watsco by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Watsco by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.20.

NYSE:WSO opened at $273.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.54. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.33%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

