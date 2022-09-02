Waves Ducks (EGG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $878,401.88

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last week, Waves Ducks has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar. Waves Ducks has a total market capitalization of $878,401.88 and approximately $10,421.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waves Ducks coin can now be purchased for about $20.01 or 0.00099546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waves Ducks alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 79.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.76 or 0.01496501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00829287 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015640 BTC.

Waves Ducks Profile

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Waves Ducks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Ducks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Ducks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.