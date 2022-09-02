WebDollar (WEBD) Price Down 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One WebDollar coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, WebDollar has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $76,681.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000830 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000312 BTC.
- Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00109850 BTC.
- CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000227 BTC.
- Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WebDollar Profile
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 14,626,309,871 coins. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
