Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TRV stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.40 and a twelve month high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

