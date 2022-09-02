Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 27,820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Olin by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after purchasing an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Olin by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,081,816 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 278,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Olin from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

OLN opened at $53.73 on Friday. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

