Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

NYSE WELL opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $99.43.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

