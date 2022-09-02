Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.52% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on Welltower in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.
Welltower Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE WELL opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Welltower has a 12 month low of $75.80 and a 12 month high of $99.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,896,491,000 after buying an additional 2,912,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Welltower by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
