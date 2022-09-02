Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,650,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,615,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,183,000 after acquiring an additional 203,502 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 225,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,973,000 after buying an additional 130,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 875,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,902,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Werner Enterprises

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Price Performance

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

