Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,329,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,317,000 after buying an additional 225,736 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,052 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Werner Enterprises

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio acquired 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,374.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at $265,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Featured Stories

