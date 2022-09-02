Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lowered to Sell at Benchmark

Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Western Digital from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.35.

WDC opened at $41.99 on Thursday. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 368.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

