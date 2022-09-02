WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on the stock.

WH Ireland Group Price Performance

Shares of WH Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. WH Ireland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 33.60 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 57 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00.

Get WH Ireland Group alerts:

WH Ireland Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

WH Ireland Group plc, a financial services company, provides wealth management, wealth planning, and corporate and institutional broking services primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and independent financial advisory services to retail clients.

Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.