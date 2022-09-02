WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

WH Ireland Group (LON:WHI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on the stock.
WH Ireland Group Price Performance
Shares of WH Ireland Group stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. WH Ireland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 33.60 ($0.41) and a 1-year high of GBX 57 ($0.69). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,850.00.
WH Ireland Group Company Profile
See Also
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for WH Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.