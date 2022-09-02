WHALE (WHALE) Tops One Day Volume of $435,159.00

WHALE (WHALE) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, WHALE has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. WHALE has a total market cap of $10.45 million and approximately $435,159.00 worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WHALE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

WHALE Coin Profile

WHALE launched on May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,722,083 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me. WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WHALE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

