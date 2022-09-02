WhaleRoom (WHL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,146.00

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, WhaleRoom has traded 23.6% higher against the dollar. WhaleRoom has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $14,146.00 worth of WhaleRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhaleRoom coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,571.50 or 0.07871699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00162401 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About WhaleRoom

WhaleRoom (WHL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. WhaleRoom’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. WhaleRoom’s official Twitter account is @WhaleCoinOrg.

WhaleRoom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Whalecoin is a decentralized social network that supports several types of roles and notably the “Whale” role which is given to any user who holds at least 1,000 tokens. Whales have the power to send upvotes to other users. The Whalecoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. The Whalecoin blockchain will pay users a portion of the mined block reward based on how many upvotes a user receives from the Whales. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhaleRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhaleRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhaleRoom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

