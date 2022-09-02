Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WCP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$22.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Insider Activity at Whitecap Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang purchased 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 596,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,248,654.40. In other Whitecap Resources news, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang bought 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$47,960.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 596,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,248,654.40. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,670,867 shares in the company, valued at C$23,476,920.93. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 60,450 shares of company stock valued at $540,310.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$9.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.90. Whitecap Resources has a 52 week low of C$5.23 and a 52 week high of C$12.71.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8000001 EPS for the current year.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

