Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Whitehaven Coal’s previous final dividend of $0.30.

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. It produces metallurgical and thermal coal. The company operates four mines in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in North West New South Wales, three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, and Werris Creek; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

