Whole Earth Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $45,710.00 (WEC)

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Whole Earth Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Whole Earth Coin has a market capitalization of $35,678.68 and approximately $45,710.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,587.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.68 or 0.08011242 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.52 or 0.00820193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015684 BTC.
Whole Earth Coin Profile
Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.
