Wilder World (WILD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $24.09 Million

Wilder World (WILD) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Wilder World has a total market cap of $24.09 million and approximately $667,240.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wilder World coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wilder World has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wilder World

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wilder World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wilder World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wilder World using one of the exchanges listed above.

