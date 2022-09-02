Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %

WTW stock opened at $207.09 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.47 and its 200-day moving average is $215.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $294,014.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,437,475.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gene H. Wickes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.47, for a total value of $2,094,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,475 shares in the company, valued at $15,181,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,798 shares of company stock worth $2,476,274. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,825,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

