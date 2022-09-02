Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (WTW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 29th

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.
Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.1 %
WTW stock opened at $207.09 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1-year low of $187.89 and a 1-year high of $249.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.47 and its 200-day moving average is $215.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 39.87%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Willis Towers Watson Public
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,367,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,825,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WTW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $237.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $222.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.00.
About Willis Towers Watson Public
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.