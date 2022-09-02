Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Down 3.5%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.42. Approximately 3,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 463,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3,394.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

