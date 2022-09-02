Woodcoin Hits Market Cap of $14.62 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $14.62 million and $35,235.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00009109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Nemesis Wealth Projects BSC (NMS) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Woodcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

