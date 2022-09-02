Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.53

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Woolworths Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.37.

Insider Activity at Woolworths Group

In other Woolworths Group news, insider Holly Kramer acquired 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$36.76 ($25.71) per share, with a total value of A$34,957.81 ($24,446.02).

About Woolworths Group

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

