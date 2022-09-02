Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $186.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $246.00.

WDAY stock opened at $161.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.90. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $134.10 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 over the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

