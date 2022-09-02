Workiva (NYSE:WK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Workiva from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -49.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.72. Workiva has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $131.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 13.80% and a negative return on equity of 137.88%. Analysts predict that Workiva will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Workiva by 23.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,426,000 after purchasing an additional 564,500 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,921,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.9% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after acquiring an additional 362,293 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 31.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,367,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workiva

(Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.